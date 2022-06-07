The Consequences of Neglecting Water Damage in the Garage 

https://watermoldfire.net/Garage-Water-Damage/

Water damage can be a nuisance. Not only is it difficult to deal with, but also an expensive project. The main causes of water leaking into the garage are sewage flooding, burst water pipes, and flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Water damage can also be the result of mishaps such as a toilet that’s overflowing because of bad habits. Let’s not forget about domestic appliances. If the washing machine or dishwasher overflows, the result is widespread moisture. The problem goes unnoticed until there’s too much moisture and mold. Water can do a tremendous amount of damage in a very short timeframe. We make various investments throughout our lives, but the garage tends to be the biggest one. That’s why you should protect it as much as possible from threats outside or inside your own four walls

Water in the garage can be due to many different reasons, but the consequences of it are the same. The damage can be extensive. Being aware of the issues can help you identify them before they escalate. Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore water damage if you spot it.

Structural Damage

Stagnant water has been shown to be associated with costly structural issues. Cracks in the floor indicate there’s something wrong with the foundation. If water soaks through the floor, it can erode the stability of the house. The soil beneath the foundation expands when it’s wet, and contracts when it’s dry. If the foundation shifts, this leads to fractures and misalignment. The excessive moisture levels create pressure against the foundation walls, resulting in cracks and walls that bow or bulge.

Few things can send you into a panic like discovering wood rot. Deteriorated support posts and beams, not to mention rotted floor and ceiling joists, can lead to structural problems. Rotted wood contributes to mold growth. It’s repulsive and takes various colors, such as black, white, orange, green, and even purple. Mold in the garage is just as dangerous as mold in the home. More exactly, the fungus produces harmful chemicals and mycotoxins, which cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Mold can be harmful in the long term, especially for people with respiratory conditions.

Bad Smells & Stains

The garage accommodates your car, workbench, sporting equipment, gardening supplies, and so on. Exposure to odors makes it impossible to spend more than a couple of minutes in the garage. If you have a hobby like, say, care restoration, you should better forget about it. Mold and mildew can make your garage smell musty. It’s’ not exactly pleasant. Lack of ventilation and high levels of humidity can make a musty odor stand out, but they’re not the main cause of the smell. In certain circumstances, mold can smell like rotten wood or wet socks.

If you discover a stain (or several stains) on the garage ceiling, it’s the by-product of water damage. Repair the cause of the water stain as soon as possible, even if it’s no longer wet. They don’t just make the garage look bad. Getting rid of a stain isn’t as easy as adding a fresh coat of paint. Approach the spot with a mixture of bleach and water. If you don’t have any bleach, use any bathroom cleaning solution you come across. Cleaning and drying may not be enough; in other words, you may need to replace some of the materials.

Increased Repair Costs

Following water infiltration, you have to restore the garage and other affected areas. The aim is to minimize loss and get back to your normal routine. You can do a partial remodel, such as a cosmetic update, or a complete remodel, which has its set of costs. Either way, you’ll have to dig deep into your pockets. The prices of some building materials have gone up and they’ll come down modestly in the future. The cost of labor is also a factor. Contractors are busier than ever. Tempting as it may be to save time and money by trying to fix it yourself, certain repairs have to be done only by professionals.

You may need some quick repairs on the garage or a complete renovation. Have an idea of how much it will cost, and you’ll have the opportunity to save for such a project. If there are major issues with the garage, rebuilding is the only course of action. You may choose to invest in a new garage to increase your home’s value and avoid fixing something that will require being repaired again. There are practical considerations to take into account, such as the costs associated with building a new garage. The costs can be reduced if you decide to do the labor yourself.

How To Deal with Garage Water Damage

Water is important for life as we know it, but it can spell disaster for a garage. If you’re experiencing issues, get the mess cleaned up as soon as possible. Garage water damage isn’t something to neglect. The moisture issue needs to be addressed to prevent recurrence. The cost to repair the water damage depends on eliminating the source of moisture, the extent of the damage, how much material was affected, the difficulty of removal, not to mention the construction details. This activity isn’t suitable for DIY. The floor, walls, and the shelves can all be subject to water damage. When choosing a company for the water damage restoration process, find one that can deal with removing potentially dangerous material.

No matter how much you prepare sometimes, Mother Nature takes control. When all the water damage has been eliminated, choose a floor that can withstand moisture, use paint that’s designed to be mold-resistant, install drywall manufactured from materials that can withstand water damage. You can even consider adding ventilation. Simplify the process by having a qualified company. This way, you’ll save time and keep costs low. The experts will walk you through the work step by step. Your garage will look better than it did before. Working with professionals gives you the confidence that things will be fixed in no time.