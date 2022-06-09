TONIGHT! Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) with Geno McManus & Zak Ward at Fountain Plaza

Thursday & Main, presented by M&T Bank, begins TONIGHT, Thursday, June 9th in Downtown Buffalo! The series continues to pay homage to the venerable Buffalo Place-produced summer tradition, Thursday at the Square. The free and open-to-the-public happy hour, presented on Thursday evenings in the heart of Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets), continues the mission of Thursday at the Square: creating awareness and spin-off business for Downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers.

To start the 2022 season, please join us for Ron Hawkins of Canadian alt-rock superstar band, Lowest of the Low. Hawkins holds a special place in Thursday at the Square history, performing with Lowest of the Low several times. In 2011, Hawkins and crew inaugurated the official move of Thursday at the Square from Lafayette Square to the Buffalo waterfront. Hawkins most recently performed during the 2019 Thursday & Main season at Fountain Plaza. Special guests for the evening will be Geno McManus & Zak Ward. The series continues for 7 weeks thereafter, and will feature:

Thursday, June 16th: The Strictly Hip w/ 77 Stone

Thursday, June 23rd: Handsome Jack w/ Matt Smith’s Nervous System

Thursday, June 30th: Willie Nile w/ Leroy Townes

Thursday, July 7th: Farrow w/ David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam

Thursday, July 14th: The Sheila Divine w/ Potter’s Field

Thursday, July 21st: Harvest SUMmer Jamfest: Johnny Nobody w/ Roger Bryan & The Orphans, & TVMTN

Thursday, July 28th: GROSH w/ Erin Hoyle & The Constellations

For more information, and weekly details, follow Thursday & Main on Facebook.