RestoreCorps Plug Planting Week June 2022

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper could use your help with installing some shoreline and wetland plants at our Living Shoreline restoration sites. They have identified three different restoration projects which could benefit from additional plantings and have over 1,200 plants arriving in Buffalo next week! They plan to install these plants over the course of 4 separate planting events, each of which will be around 1.5-hours long. Please consider joining them for 1 (or more) of the 4 planting events scheduled in June.

TIFFT NATURE PRESERVE: Saturday, June 18th 11am – 12:30pm

TIFFT NATURE PRESERVE: Saturday, June 18th 1:30pm – 3pm

ELLICOTT CREEK PARK: Tuesday, June 21st 6pm – 7:30pm

HYDE PARK: Thursday, June 23rd 6pm – 7:30pm

*Rain date saved for June 25th 11-12:30 for any event that was cancelled due to weather. *

During this event, volunteers will be installing deep cell landscape plugs which have a rootball that is 2”-wide by 5”-deep. This smaller plant size allows for efficient planting while reducing soil disturbance, which is always a priority within restoration areas. Volunteers will be utilizing hand tools (floral shovels, garden trowels, hori-hori garden tools, and/or dill augers) to install landscape plugs along the shoreline and in shallow water areas. The goal is to install ~1,230 plants over the course of the 4 planting events, which means each volunteer should expect to plant ~25 plants during a 1.5-hour event.

You will be working right along the shoreline, so dress appropriately as muddy conditions will be likely. Most of the planting will be done at or above the water line, but a few species will be planted in standing water up to 6-inches deep. We will bring some hip waders for the few volunteers that will be planting in shallow water, although if you’re interested in accomplishing this type of planting, we encourage you to bring your own waterproof gear as it will likely fit much better. Volunteers should be able to walk on uneven ground and be able to kneel and bend as needed to accomplish the planting tasks.

The event start times vary, so if you’re interested, please check-out the event registration page to sign up for the location and time you’re most interested in attending. Regardless of the event time and location, please arrive about 15 minutes early to allow enough time to park and sign-in prior to the start of the planting event.

Thank you so much for your help and dedication to restoring our waterways. We look forward to seeing you out there!

Visit the event page on the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper website, or click the link below to view the events and see more details:

https://bnwaterkeeper.salsalabs.org/restorecorpsplugplantingweekjune2022