Call for Mural Artists in Elmwood Village

Below are a few great murals in Buffalo to check out

Arts Services Inc. of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera’s Office and the Elmwood Village Association (EVA), invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional and 3-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project located at 902 Elmwood Ave in Buffalo, NY.

Project Background and Goals

902 Elmwood Ave is located in the Elmwood Village in Buffalo, NY. Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera’s Office is seeking an imaginative design for the south-facing wall of the building.

The chosen work should:

Proposed design should connect to the themes of gardens and the outdoors, music, and/or diversity and inclusion.

Proposed design should embody the EVA’s goals of community and improving quality of life.

Encompass section outlined in attached image – 20’ length and 12’ height on the second story of the building. Proposals using paint and/or outdoor wall wraps will be considered.

Have an expected lifespan of three to five (3-5) years unprotected from the elements with repairs and maintenance to be completed by the artist at no expense to the building owner during this period.

Budget

A commission of up to $8,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Artists are required to provide all supplies, materials, and insurance to complete the work, including a scissor lift, bucket truck and/or scaffolding, if needed. Building owner can arrange storage on site at the building, if needed. Artist should detail what assistance or materials are provided by his/her/theirself and what may be required or needed by building owners or others in their proposal (if applicable).

Timeline

Deadline to Submit: No later than 5 pm on Monday, June 27

End of June-early July 2022: Selection of Artist

July 2022: Public Announcement of Selection

August 2022: Mural implementation & planning meetings; completed and installed work (weather-dependent)

The timeline will adhere to building status and preparation (if needed) to execute a mural when appropriate; including factoring in proper weather conditions.

Proposals should include:

Sketches of the work;

A description of the work including concept, materials, and dimensions;

A budget breaking out artist fees, supplies and materials, and any other costs associated with the creation of the work;

Links to examples of past work; and

Contact information (including email, phone, and address).

Proposals should be sent electronically (in PDF form) to info@asiwny.org with the subject line ‘902 Elmwood Ave Mural Proposal’, as can questions. Since the site is open and available to the public, a site visit can be done at any time necessary.

Proposals are due no later than 5 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022.

A panel of qualified arts and business professionals (including Assemblymember Rivera and members of the Elmwood Village Association) will review proposals for their eligibility and appropriateness for the project. Priority consideration will be given to artists representing marginalized communities, including BIPOC and LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Building and Site Details:

– Mural will be placed on second story of the south-facing wall of the building.

– Dimensions of the building are 20’ in length x 12’ high.

– Sign currently installed on the wall will be taken down or lowered.

– Electrical wires will be lowered while work is being completed.

– Building is brick and may need to be primed or sealed prior to painting.

– Onsite storage will be provided to selected artist.

– Electricity and water access can be arranged for selected artist.

Grand Island native Lindsay has a Buffalo blog that among other things wants to introduce you to Buffalo’s thriving art scene in her ongoing Buffalo Public Art project. Here are a few photos from the many murals at her nickelcitypretty.com/buffalo-public-art section.

Voyage 224 Allen Street, Buffalo Artist- Chuck Tingley

Tribute to Spain Rodriguez Holley Farms Market 233 Allen Street, Buffalo Artist- Ian DeBeer

The Freedom Wall Michigan & E Ferry Street, Buffalo Artists- John Baker, Julia Bottoms, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed

Greetings From Buffalo 461 Ellicott Street, Buffalo Artist- Casey William Milbrand

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology 1221 Main Street, Buffalo Artist- Alice Mizrachi along with students in the art program

Blogger Lindsay Photo by Ryan Kell