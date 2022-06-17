Downtown Central Library Programs June 20–26

Monday, June 20 Library closed for Juneteenth (federal holiday)

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Virtual Reading: Olivia the Bully (online: Facebook)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Under 18 and Applying for Your First Job (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, June 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Lynne Bader, WNED (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

5:30 PM Straight Talk: The Essentials of Writing a Business Plan. Auditorium

Wednesday, June 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: UB Educational Opportunity Center. Near computers

3:00 PM – 4:05 PM Proud Innovation, Part 2: From Enthusiasm to Entrepreneurship (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Wonder (2017). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, June 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Near Media Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program (virtual: Zoom)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Youth Engineering. TechKnow Lab

5:30 PM Straight Talk: The Numbers: What’s in a Financial Plan. Auditorium

Friday, June 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, June 25 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group: Book Scavengers. For grades 5-8. Behind Collections Gallery

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 2nd Annual Plant Swap. Reading Park Ramp

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Sportsmans Americana Foundation Music Series. Reading Park

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, June 26 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

All day Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo: Lynne Bader, WNED (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Brain Sparks Art Exhibit. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through June 28 Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM