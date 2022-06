A rarely performed chamber musical for six characters and four musicians will be on stage at the Alleyway this weekend. This romantic story of two couples who meet unexpectedly at a country inn is a powerful critique of gender and social class inequality.

Friday at 7:30

Saturday at 7:30

Sunday at 2:00

Sunday’s performance begins with a 1:30 pre-show discussion “Man with a Load of Mischief: Three Episodes in Theater History”

