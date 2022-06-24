Downtown Central Library Programs June 27–July 4

This Week at Central Library & Online

Monday, June 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV – Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

Tuesday, June 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services SFTIC Champion Meeting. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Family Help Center Artwork Program. Ring of Knowledge

5:30 PM Straight Talk: Better Safe than Sorry: Compliance and Preparedness Plan. Auditorium

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)

Wednesday, June 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Hoopla. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Genealogy 101 (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Big Hero 6 (2014). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo Writes at the Reading Park. Reading Park Lawn

Thursday, June 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay ‘n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Reading Park Ramp

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Near Media Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Celebrating America’s Birthday with Music: 23 Skidoo Concert. Reading Park Ramp

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Youth Engineering. TechKnow Lab

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Historic Warehouse Condominiums Homeowner’s Association Meeting. West Room

5:30 PM Straight Talk: Building your Marketing Plan and Communicating with Customers. Auditorium

Friday, July 1 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

Saturday, July 2 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Independence Day Celebration Summer Kickoff. Reading Park Ramp

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: First Man (2018). Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, July 3 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, July 4 Library closed for Independence Day – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV – Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Brain Sparks Art Exhibit. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through June 28

Fredrick Lawn Gnomested Selfie Station. Café area.

Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

