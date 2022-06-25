Live videos by Carl Mrozek from the Rochester International Jazz Festival-Devon Allman, Chris Botti, Lew Tabackin

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 19th edition started June 17th and runs today Saturday, June 25. This year’s festival was 325 shows at 19 diverse indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Rochester NY. All venues are within walking distance of each other.

More than 1750 musicians are came from around the world to play. A record 130 shows were free this year including the entire headliner series. Jam sessions close out the festival nightly at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, where you never know who will show up to play. And Jazz Workshops provide a unique opportunity for music students of all ages to learn from visiting artists performing at the festival.