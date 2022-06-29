ndy Warhol - Marilyn 1967 screenprint on paper, 91.5 x 91.5 cm, museum of modern art, new york
Arts & Culture Featured Visual Arts

 Andy Warhol Foundation announces large grants for HALLWALLS and Essex St.

June 29, 2022
jamiemoses288

 Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced its Spring 2022 grants today. Two Buffalo arts organizations will be receiving funds to support their programming.  The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (sometimes known as the Essex St. art complex), which is a first-time recipient, will receive $60k, while Hallwalls will receive $100k.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: