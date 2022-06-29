 Andy Warhol Foundation announces large grants for HALLWALLS and Essex St.

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced its Spring 2022 grants today. Two Buffalo arts organizations will be receiving funds to support their programming. The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (sometimes known as the Essex St. art complex), which is a first-time recipient, will receive $60k, while Hallwalls will receive $100k.
June 29, 2022
