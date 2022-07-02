Downtown Central Library Programs July 4–July 10

This Week at Central Library & Online

Monday, July 4: Library closed for Independence Day

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV – Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, July 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace at Canalside

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)

Wednesday, July 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

4:00 PM – 6:10 PM Movie Matinee: National Treasure (2004). Ring of Knowledge

4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

Thursday, July 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM ECHDC Canalside History Advisory Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Community Action Organization. Near Media Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Youth Engineering. TechKnow Lab

Friday, July 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM CreativeMornings Speaker Program. Reading Park

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Buying Tech. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM El Museo Rehearsal. Auditorium

Saturday, July 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Raise the Roof: Building Dreams with Architecture (ages 6-12). Ring of Knowledge

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Book Group, grades 5-8: Katie the Catsitter (online: Zoom)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Metro Rail and You: Talking Transit, Art, and the City. Auditorium

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Play Rehearsal. West Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, July 10 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Frederick Lawn Gnomested Selfie Station. Café area.

Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Schedule as of 7/1/2022

716-858-8900 | www. BuffaloLib.org