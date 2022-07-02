Downtown Central Library Programs July 4–July 10

This Week at Central Library & Online
Monday, July 4: Library closed for Independence Day
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV – Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)
Tuesday, July 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace at Canalside
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, July 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room
4:00 PM – 6:10 PM Movie Matinee: National Treasure (2004). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Thursday, July 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM ECHDC Canalside History Advisory Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Community Action Organization. Near Media Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Youth Engineering. TechKnow Lab
Friday, July 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM CreativeMornings Speaker Program. Reading Park
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Buying Tech. TechKnow Lab
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM El Museo Rehearsal. Auditorium
Saturday, July 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Raise the Roof: Building Dreams with Architecture (ages 6-12). Ring of Knowledge
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Book Group, grades 5-8: Katie the Catsitter (online: Zoom)
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Metro Rail and You: Talking Transit, Art, and the City. Auditorium
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Play Rehearsal. West Room
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room
Sunday, July 10 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Frederick Lawn Gnomested Selfie Station. Café area.
Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.
Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Schedule as of 7/1/2022
716-858-8900 | www. BuffaloLib.org
