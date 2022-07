Jaman E. Dunn, conductor | FREE Admission

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy present a free outdoor concert at Cazenovia Park, honoring the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted.

The program will include music inspired by nature and nods to the rich tapestry of cultures that make up the Buffalo community, including works with Irish, Polish, Hispanic, and Black and African American roots. Rain date: Saturday, July 16