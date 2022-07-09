Downtown Central Library Programs July 11–July 17

This Week at Central Library & Online
Monday, July 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV – Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Endeavor Health Services. Near computers
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks. Central Meeting Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Youth Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Tuesday, July 12 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace at Canalside
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: iPad/iPhone Settings. TechKnow Lab
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Youth Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, July 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Lilo & Stitch (2002). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Thursday, July 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Community Action Organization. Near Media Room
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Roaming Gnome Festival. Reading Park Ramp
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Battle of the Books Practice (online: Zoom)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Alzheimer’s Association Meeting. Central Meeting Room
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks. Behind Collections Gallery
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tribal Nations Partnership: Session 6: Protecting Your Arts and Crafts (online)
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Youth Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Youth Engineering. TechKnow Lab
Friday, July 15 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Group Visit. Central Meeting Room
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Coordinated Outreach Signing Agreement. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM BPO Violin Duet PopUp Concert. Reading Park Ramp
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery
Saturday, July 16 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Developing a Sense of Meaningful Belonging Among Veterans. West Room
10:30 AM 11:30 AM Saturday Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Ad Astra (2019). Auditorium
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room
Sunday, July 17 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Frederick Lawn Gnomested Selfie Station. Café area, through July 14
Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge. Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
