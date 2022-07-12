DARE TO REPAIR Cafes offer free fixes for broken household items

The Tool Library’s Repair Program has already diverted more than 3,300lbs of waste

The Tool Library announces it will be hosting a summer series of Dare to Repair Cafes for the first time since 2019. This volunteer-powered event puts tools and talents to use in the community in an effort to reduce waste by diverting usable items from landfills. Individuals can bring broken household items such as lamps, vacuums, and small electronics to be repaired free of charge.

The summer series will consist of three separate Dare to Repair Cafes on June 4 at the Lancaster Public Library, July 16t at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, and September 10 at Buffalo Collegiate Charter. Anyone interested in bringing appliances or household items to be repaired are strongly encouraged to fill out the registration form in advance.

“Dare to Repair Cafes are about rekindling a culture of repair and transforming our throw away economy,” Darren Cotton, President and founder of The Tool Library stated. “By hosting these events, our goal is to not only save people money and bring new life to household items that may have otherwise been discarded but also to teach people new skills and build a sense of confidence and self-reliance in fixing the things they own.”

Those who might be interested in volunteering as a fixer for a Dare to Repair Cafe can fill out the instructor sign up form online.

About The Tool Library

The Tool Library is an all-volunteer, community-based tool lending nonprofit started in 2011 in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood. Our mission is to provide communities with the tools they need to create the change they want. We believe that cost shouldn’t be a barrier to fixing up your home, growing your own food, or improving your community. For more information or to sign up as a member of The Tool Library, visit www.thetoollibrary.org.