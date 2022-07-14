CEPA Photography Works Class of 2022 Exhibition and Celebration opens Friday

July 15 – July 30, Opening Reception: July 15, 6:00-8:00 pm

Photography Works is a year-long program providing students interested in photography with in-depth instruction and mentoring in a variety of photo-related careers.

Also:

MYTHOLOGIES OF IDENTITY BY DANE-ADRIAN SMITH

July 1 – July 30, 2022

A Genderless World is a prelude exhibit for the Mythologies of Identity series, which challenges current social norms regarding definitions of embodied identity featuring Dane-Adrian Smith, Jean-René Leblanc, and Cindy Sherman, on view at CEPA in December 2022.

HANG IN THERE BY LÉWUGA T. BENSON

July 1 – July 30, 2022

Hang in There is a brief intervention on the notion that time and history alone will fix the problems of our society.