Noah Falck Silo City Reading Series curator
Arts & Culture Featured Literature

New poemfilms from this summer’s Silo City Reading Series by JUST BUFFALO

July 14, 2022
jamiemoses288

Now out on our YouTube channel, two gorgeous poemfilms from the June 11 Silo City Reading Series kickoff. Above, watch Richie Hofmann read “French Novel,” and below, watch Albert Abonado read “Luxury.” Both videos feature music from the event by violinist Yuki Numata Resnick & cellist Clarice Jensen, and art by photographer Pat Cray.

Community lit events coming up
Poetry reading at FITZ with Jillian Hanesworth, Annette Daniels Taylor & Joshua ThermidorThis Thursday at Fitz Books (433 Ellicott St.), hear poetry from Buffalo’s Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth, Annette Daniels Taylor, and Joshua Thermidor at a reading organized by Buffalo Magazine. 6 PM!
MORE INFO
Léwuga Benson’s bookstore-hopping reading series continues ThursdayLocal author Léwuga Benson reads chapters from his book DISPATCHES FROM A BLACK MAIL CARRIER & shares stories about the postal experience in this weekly reading series. Tomorrow’s event is at Rust Belt Books (415 Grant St.) from 5-6 PM.
MORE INFO

BookFest this Saturday at WNY Book Arts Center

Our fabulous neighbors at the WNY Book Arts Center celebrate their 11th annual BookFest this Saturday with printing, artmaking, an artist market, and more! JBWC Youth Ambassadors will also be on-site writing Made-to-Order poems & zines. Come by the Literary Corridor and say hi!
MORE INFO

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: