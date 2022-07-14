New poemfilms from this summer’s Silo City Reading Series by JUST BUFFALO

Now out on our YouTube channel, two gorgeous poemfilms from the June 11 Silo City Reading Series kickoff. Above, watch Richie Hofmann read “French Novel,” and below, watch Albert Abonado read “Luxury.” Both videos feature music from the event by violinist Yuki Numata Resnick & cellist Clarice Jensen, and art by photographer Pat Cray.
|Community lit events coming up
BookFest this Saturday at WNY Book Arts Center
|Our fabulous neighbors at the WNY Book Arts Center celebrate their 11th annual BookFest this Saturday with printing, artmaking, an artist market, and more! JBWC Youth Ambassadors will also be on-site writing Made-to-Order poems & zines. Come by the Literary Corridor and say hi!
Add Comment