Torn Space “AGES” runs August 12-14, 19-21?

Celebrating 10 Years of Site-Specific Ritual at Silo City

Torn Space invites you once again to join them in mid-August for their annual early harvest celebration. The series began in 2013 when they explored the theme of Quest in the production of Motion Picture, then Identity in Storehouse (2014), Slaughter in They Kill Things (2015), Burdens in Burden (2016), Resistance in The Gathering (2015), Transcendence in Stations (2018), Transformation in Feast (2019), Rumination in Silence (2020), Evolution in last year’s and the sun sets in golden circles, and this August of 2022 brings Ages. Ages runs August 12-14 and 19-21, audiences are asked to arrive at 7:00pm for the pre-show experience with the performance proper starting promptly at 7:30pm in the meadow beside 85 Silo City Row in Buffalo, NY 14203.

Its installation experiences have made Torn Space Theater a leader in contemporary performance, introducing audiences to the formerly inaccessible spaces of the incredible Silo City landscape through interactions with a fictional society and mythology in a series reflecting current events and American culture. In 10 years of producing these large-scale, immersive experiences the country has morphed in response to political shifts, social unrest, the pandemic, and generational and cultural transition. These annual rituals have provided a place for the year’s chaos to be processed in an abstracted, visually-stunning communal gathering amongst the towering grain silos beside the Buffalo waterfront. Their impact has garnered critical praise from PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art, coverage in CHANCE Magazine, and representation in the 2019 Prague Quadrennial, an international conference of performance design.

Audiences are asked to arrive at 7:00 pm, Show starts promptly at 7:30 pm

Venue: 85 Silo City Row Buffalo, NY 14203

More information: https://www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ages/

Tickets: $30 General, $20 Students