Ted Nugent, the often controversial conservative rocker from Detroit will be bringing his show, and probably a few guns and an American flag, to North Tonawanda in August. Regardless of what you may think of his politics, there is no denying his cred as a on fire guitarist who always gives a rocking performance.

A YOUNGER TED NUGENT INTRODUCES HIS NEW SONG “Cat Scratch Fever” at a live show.

Opening for for Ted will be Nashville based Rick Monroe and the Hitmen.