NEW CONCERTS at Babeville: Sawyer Fredricks, Melissa Ferrick, Bottler, Pat Methany, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and more

Fri July 22 | Owen w/ tuesday nite | The 9th Ward
The acclaimed solo musical guise of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Kinsella (Cap’n Jazz, Joan of Arc, Owls, American Football) touring behind his latest lo-fi intimate album The King of Whys. Tuesday nite’s ambient indie rock opens the show.
Sat July 23 | That Comedy Show at Babeville | The 9th Ward
The best in Buffalo stand-up returns with Laura Evans // Max Kaczor // Andy Kuhn // Johnna Rich // Kyle Turner // Charles Wankman // Jesse Winterhalter and your host: Kevin Thomas, Jr.
Fri July 29 | Jenuine Cello | The 9th Ward
A one-woman band, Jen Mulhurn (aka Jenuine Cello) comes armed with cellos (acoustic & electric) a looping pedal and a mic and weaves an amazing soundscape with influences from Bach to Bjork and everything in between.
Sat July 30 | Sawyer Fredericks | The 9th Ward
Americana singer-songwriter from Central New York who got is first break on NBC’s The Voice at the age of 15 returns to the 9th Ward.
Fri Aug. 5 | Melissa Ferrick | The 9th Ward
One of the most prolific and hardworking singer-songwriters in the independent music business, Melissa Ferrick returns for an intimate night in the 9th Ward.
Fri Aug. 12 | Bottler w/ Starship Brigade, denzelworldpeace | The 9th Ward
Buffalo-born, Brooklyn-based indie electronic duo BOTTLER (featuring Sleepy Hahas alums Pat Butler and Phil Shore) return to their hometown, for an exhilarating, unpredictable, and dynamic live show to get you on the dance floor. Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace open the show.
|Tue Aug. 16 | Silver Arrow Band | The 9th Ward A relaxed free and public showcase featuring new and old material from one of the best wedding bands around.
Wed Aug. 31 | Myriam Gendron | The 9th Ward Montreal singer-songwriter touring behind her latest release Ma délire – Songs of love, lost & found, a modern exploration of North American folk tales and traditional melodies.
Fri Sept. 2 | Funnyville Comedy Show | The 9th Ward MAPA returns! Hosted by Darnell Davis, the show will feature Jacob Morrison, Jesse Winterhalter, Yolanda Smilez, and Fatman Tim, with Richie Santana headlining the show.
Sun Sept. 4 | Pat Metheny Side-Eye | Asbury Hall The Jazz guitar virtuoso returns with his Side-Eye band featuring young up-and-coming musicians Chris Fishman and Joe Dyson.
Tue Sept. 13 | Courtney Barnett | Asbury Hall Four albums into her career, Courtney Barnett remains one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in indie rock. Her sprawling-but-intense live shows oscillate between intimate folk-balladry to glorious, feed-back heavy jams.
Tue Sept. 27 | JOHNNYSWIM | Asbury Hall Husband-and-wife—Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano—translate the memories, moments, and milestones on their journey into spirited, slick, and soulful anthems steeped in singer-songwriter tradition, yet amplified by alternative experimentation, rock energy, and pop ambition.
Fri Oct. 21 | Steven Wright | Asbury Hall The hilarious Academy Award winner Steven Wright is a prototype comedian that many others continually try to follow. Since his big break on “The Tonight Show” in 1982, he continues to be a staple on television, film and international stages.
Sun Oct 30 | Joe Satriani | Asbury Hall The world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum discs to his credit, touring behind his 19th studio album The Elephants of Mars.
Sun Nov. 20 | Pavlo | Asbury Hall Internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer, and songwriter, famous for bringing every audience to its feet. One of the most influential and respected guitarists of our time, Pavlo and his band will take you on a Mediterranean escape, performing their signature feel-good music.
Sat Dec. 17 | A John Waters Christmas | Asbury Hall Yep, he’s back, with Christmas lunacy throbbing in his veins. “The Pope of Trash”, as William Burrough once called him, is returning on his annual festive home-invasion to slide down your chimney of burning giftwrapped needs, igniting your lust for presents and sparking the sexual desires of the newly perverted.
Sat Sept. 30 2023 | Eric Johnson | Asbury Hall Grammy-winning guitarist, vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose creations have encompassed repertoire that cross-pollinate genres including rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country.
