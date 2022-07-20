NEW CONCERTS at Babeville: Sawyer Fredricks, Melissa Ferrick, Bottler, Pat Methany, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and more

Fri July 22 | Owen w/ tuesday nite | The 9th Ward

The acclaimed solo musical guise of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Kinsella (Cap’n Jazz, Joan of Arc, Owls, American Football) touring behind his latest lo-fi intimate album The King of Whys. Tuesday nite’s ambient indie rock opens the show.

Sat July 23 | That Comedy Show at Babeville | The 9th Ward

The best in Buffalo stand-up returns with Laura Evans // Max Kaczor // Andy Kuhn // Johnna Rich // Kyle Turner // Charles Wankman // Jesse Winterhalter and your host: Kevin Thomas, Jr.

Fri July 29 | Jenuine Cello | The 9th Ward

A one-woman band, Jen Mulhurn (aka Jenuine Cello) comes armed with cellos (acoustic & electric) a looping pedal and a mic and weaves an amazing soundscape with influences from Bach to Bjork and everything in between.

Sat July 30 | Sawyer Fredericks | The 9th Ward

Americana singer-songwriter from Central New York who got is first break on NBC’s The Voice at the age of 15 returns to the 9th Ward.

Fri Aug. 5 | Melissa Ferrick | The 9th Ward

One of the most prolific and hardworking singer-songwriters in the independent music business, Melissa Ferrick returns for an intimate night in the 9th Ward.

Fri Aug. 12 | Bottler w/ Starship Brigade, denzelworldpeace | The 9th Ward

Buffalo-born, Brooklyn-based indie electronic duo BOTTLER (featuring Sleepy Hahas alums Pat Butler and Phil Shore) return to their hometown, for an exhilarating, unpredictable, and dynamic live show to get you on the dance floor. Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace open the show.