NEW CONCERTS from FTMPevents: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, 96 Bitter Beings, O-Town, Green Jello

Multi-talented keyboardist and vocalist Greg Burt is also a relentless concert promoter. Here are a few of his upcoming shows from FTMP Events:

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

& Attack Attack!

Sunday, July 31st // Buffalo Iron Works

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/RedJumpsuitAttack073122

96 Bitter Beings (ft Deron Miller – ex CKY)

Tuesday, August 2nd // Mohawk Place

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/96BitterBeingsMohawkPlace

96 Bitter Beings (ft Deron Miller – ex CKY)

Tuesday, August 2nd // Mohawk Place

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/96BitterBeingsMohawkPlace

O-Town & LFO

Saturday, Sept 10th // Evening Star Concert Hall

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/OTownEveningStar

Green Jello

Friday, August 5th // Madd Tiki’z Klub La Boom

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/GreenJello080522