Downtown Central Library Programs July 25–July 31

This Week at Central Library & Online
Monday, July 25 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Central Meeting Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Tuesday, July 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offiste: Launch Pad MakerSpace at Canalside
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
6:00 PM – 6:55 PM Battle of the Books Practice (virtual: Zoom)
Wednesday, July 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Word. TechKnow Lab
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Primary Hall Preparatory Charter School. Across from café
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: The Incredibles (2004). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo Writes at the Reading Park. Reading Park Lawn
5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room
Thursday, July 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Buffalo Commons Charter School. Near Media Room
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Summer Camp Visit. Central Meeting Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Omnipresent Puppets: The Little Mermaid. Auditorium
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Across from café
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google: Boost Your Business Growth through Brand Building (online)
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM It Takes A Village Graduation Ceremony. Behind Collections Gallery
Friday, July 29 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, July 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Saturday Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Consider the Source Workshop for Educators. Collections Gallery Conference Room
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Hidden Figures (2016). Auditorium
1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Queen City Jazz Fest. Outdoors at Lafayette Square and Washington Street
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Garden Walk Buffalo. Reading Park
Sunday, July 31 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Garden Walk Buffalo. Reading Park
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.
Thinking Money for Kids. Collections Gallery, Through August 19
An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Café area, through August 17
Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Add Comment