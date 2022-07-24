Downtown Central Library Programs July 25–July 31

This Week at Central Library & Online

Monday, July 25 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Central Meeting Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

Tuesday, July 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offiste: Launch Pad MakerSpace at Canalside

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

6:00 PM – 6:55 PM Battle of the Books Practice (virtual: Zoom)

Wednesday, July 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Word. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Primary Hall Preparatory Charter School. Across from café

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: The Incredibles (2004). Ring of Knowledge

4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo Writes at the Reading Park. Reading Park Lawn

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, July 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Buffalo Commons Charter School. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Summer Camp Visit. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM YAWNY Artworks Program. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Omnipresent Puppets: The Little Mermaid. Auditorium

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Across from café

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google: Boost Your Business Growth through Brand Building (online)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM It Takes A Village Graduation Ceremony. Behind Collections Gallery

Friday, July 29 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, July 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Saturday Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Consider the Source Workshop for Educators. Collections Gallery Conference Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Hidden Figures (2016). Auditorium

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Queen City Jazz Fest. Outdoors at Lafayette Square and Washington Street

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Garden Walk Buffalo. Reading Park

Sunday, July 31 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Garden Walk Buffalo. Reading Park

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.

Thinking Money for Kids. Collections Gallery, Through August 19

An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Café area, through August 17

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM