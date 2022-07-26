ALLEYWAY Theatre 43rd season announced – tickets on sale now!

Now through August 1st only, new subscribers to Alleyway save up to $78 on season tickets to 22/23 season of brand new theatre.



THE MAGNOLIA BALLET Opening Night Sept 14



BURST Opening Night October 26



THE ALEPH COMPLEX Opening Night February 15



KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL

Opening Night April 26





CHARLES DICKENS’

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted and directed by Neal Radice

November 25 – December 24, 2022

Opening Night December 2



Our 40th annual production!

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES, VOL 3

By David Cerda

Directed by Todd Warfield

June 1 – 18, 2023

Opening Night June 2



The sold-out hit comedy returns with two new “episodes” of naughty drag hilarity just in time for Pride.