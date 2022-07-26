-
ALLEYWAY Theatre 43rd season announced – tickets on sale now!
July 26, 2022
|Now through August 1st only, new subscribers to Alleyway save up to $78 on season tickets to 22/23 season of brand new theatre.
THE MAGNOLIA BALLET Opening Night Sept 14
BURST Opening Night October 26
THE ALEPH COMPLEX Opening Night February 15
KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL
Opening Night April 26
CHARLES DICKENS’
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Adapted and directed by Neal Radice
November 25 – December 24, 2022
Opening Night December 2
Our 40th annual production!
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES, VOL 3
By David Cerda
Directed by Todd Warfield
June 1 – 18, 2023
Opening Night June 2
The sold-out hit comedy returns with two new “episodes” of naughty drag hilarity just in time for Pride.
