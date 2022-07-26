How CBD Can Enhance Creativity

For many people, cannabis products are the key to unlocking creativity. Cannabis has long been used as a tool for creative people, from artists to musicians to writers. The active ingredient in cannabis, THC, is known to produce feelings of relaxation and euphoria, making it easier to access the flow state that is often associated with creativity. In addition, cannabis can help to reduce anxiety and stress, two common roadblocks to creativity. Moreover, cannabis products at online shops like Smoke Cartel come in a variety of forms, from inhaled smoke to edibles, so users can find the option that works best for them. With so many benefits, it’s no wonder that cannabis is becoming an increasingly popular tool for people who want to boost their creativity.

But how does science respond to this?

Many famous people claim that marijuana is the answer to all of their creative problems.

Many claims that by using cannabis, we can enhance creativity by enabling the brain to think outside the box and produce truly original, valuable, and exquisite works of art. Cannabis’s effects lead to emotions of relaxation and heightened creative processes.

But how many of the user-made claims are the product of a suggestion, and how many are backed by empirical evidence?

It is a fact that a sizable number of well-known and powerful individuals who have no problem publicly endorsing cannabis usage are among the users.

Let’s look at the scientific evidence to discover if the great artists’ claims regarding CBD and creativity are true.

1. It Activates Serotonin Receptors

As we all know, the endocannabinoid system is how cannabis’s active elements have an impact on our bodies. Therefore, it’s possible that this connection also has an impact on the nervous system, which would boost creativity.

We are aware of the relationship and symbiotic operation between the endocannabinoid system and the central nervous system. However, to what extent may this association result in an enhancement or a boost in creativity?

After cannabis use, serotonin levels rise, stimulating the brain’s creative thinking processes. Latent inhibition is reduced when serotonin stimulates the desire for new and exciting sensations.

2. Reduces Anxiety

Stress and anxiety seem to be an unavoidable part of contemporary life. Anxiety is caused by excessive or insufficient work, traffic, the constant barrage of more or less relevant information, and the frantic pace set by our culture.

We all experience anxiety daily, and while some people seem to have adjusted to it, for others it can result in serious issues. To start, anxiety is frequently uncontrollable and has a detrimental impact on one’s psycho-social condition as well as interpersonal connections. Luckily CBD can help reduce anxiety.

There are more than 140 identified cannabinoids among the more than 400 chemicals that make up cannabis.

The two most well-known exogenous cannabinoids, 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are known for their distinct psychoactive and anxiolytic characteristics.

These substances affect the endocannabinoid system, which has been linked to the regulation of synaptic transmission, brain development, and the regulation of emotional states, stress responses, and cognition.

The clinical course of associated anxiety disorders can thus be affected by manipulating this system using cannabis or particular exogenous cannabinoids.

3. Enhances Productivity Levels

The stereotype of the “lazy stoner” no longer exists. Some of the most devoted and diligent people in the world use CBD, from Joe Rogan to Rihanna.

Many cannabis consumers not only use the drug recreationally but also during the workday.

Cannabis can foster creativity and help increase productivity levels. Regular use can help you be more productive during the day and complete all of your daily activities without any problem.

4. It Stimulates The Brain

Sometimes, your surroundings have a direct impact on some of the tasks you can undertake. It will always be tempting to divert your attention in a situation when there are many possible distractions.

Tell others around you that you won’t be available for a few hours and turn off the TV and relocate your phone to a different room. Once you prepare yourself, use your preferred CBD product and start feeling the benefits in a very short period of time. CBD will stimulate your brain and help you do amazing things that you otherwise won’t be able to perform.

Make sure to start with smaller doses and then increase it gradually.

5. It Boosts Your Energy Level

How does CBD provide more energy to the body? You may associate this plant extract with relaxation, but that does not mean that you can’t also get increased energy levels from taking CBD. The reason is in its antioxidant capacities (antioxidants are the chemical compounds that the body uses to eliminate free radicals, responsible for the aging of the body) and in the interaction of CBD with our endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system, naturally present in our body, is responsible for regulating functions such as the absorption of nutrients and balancing the food and energy system. We can say that it is an intercellular communication system present in the brain as well as in the organs and tissues of the body. CBD interacts with our endocannabinoid system, favoring its proper functioning. In other words: non-oxidized cells + homeostatic balance = higher energy.