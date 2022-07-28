LIMITED SEATING remains for the final 2 Performances of, Alley of the Dolls.

YOU HAVE TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST TO REACH THE ALLEY OF THE DOLLS

The final weekend for Alley of the Dolls is here! Showing through July 31, Saturdays and Sundays 7:30 p.m. curtain at Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Buffalo United Artists presents the ultimate “summer camp” experience: ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, a loving parody of the cult classic film.

Here is the shockingly candid story of the dazzling glitter and gutter realities of show business as it has never been told before….WITH SEQUINS AND WIGS AND DRAG QUEENS…OH MY!

Alley of the Dolls

Directed by Chris Kelly

Starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Dan Urtz, Michael Seitz and Alex Anthony Garcia.

Performances run JULY 9 – JULY 31, Saturdays and Sundays. 7:30 p.m. Curtain at One Curtain Up Alley.

