Group art show opening at Paint The Town, 74 Allen Street this Friday; 6 pm -9 pm.

Artists Doretha Edwards, Markenzy Cesar, Ryan Aponte, Kobie D. Barber and Cloudii.

An Art Forest probably best describes the goal Paint The Town gallery has in mind. Taking a page out of the classic Willie Wonka and the chocolate factory, the ticket winners’ first location in the factory is a candy forest where everything is edible; The trees, the flowers the grass even the stream are made of candy

The Experiment is the first step in re-exploring the idea of a group art show, a challenge to the traditional forms and the selection process of group shows.

The gallery plans for this to be a yearly occurrence, changing the parameters of the show and at times the group’s artist lineup.