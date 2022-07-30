Arts & Culture Featured Visual Arts

Group art show opening at Paint The Town, 74 Allen Street this Friday; 6 pm -9 pm.

July 30, 2022
jamiemoses288

Artists Doretha Edwards, Markenzy Cesar,  Ryan Aponte,  Kobie D. Barber and Cloudii. 

  An Art Forest probably best describes the goal Paint The Town gallery has in mind. Taking a page out of the classic Willie Wonka and the chocolate factory,  the ticket winners’ first location in the factory is a candy forest where everything is edible; The trees, the flowers the grass even the stream are made of candy
 The Experiment is the first step in re-exploring the idea of a group art show, a challenge to the traditional forms and the selection process of group shows.

The gallery plans for this to be a yearly occurrence, changing the parameters of the show and at times the group’s artist lineup.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: