LACUNA COIL at Rapids Theatre on 9/14 with Uncured and Butcher Babies

Italy’s gothic metal trailblazers Lacuna Coil will be in Buffalo on September 14th at The Rapids Theatre for their show with Uncured and Butcher Babies.

The band will be touring in support of their forthcoming release Comalies XX, which is the a completely remade version of the band’s groundbreaking 2002 LP Comalies. Check out the band’s new track “Tightrope XX”

Here are the highlights from Lacuna Coil’s icareer:

110+ Million US Streams

Over 2 Million Records Sold

6 Top 40 Billboard Top 200 Charting Albums & 5 Top 10 Top Rock Charting Hits

3.5+ Million Reach Across Social Media Platforms

Cristina (frontwoman) is a judge on The Voice (Italy)

First Female Fronted Band to Co-Headline Ozzfest

Black Anima charted in the U.S. at #3 on Current Hard Music Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums, #8 on Digital Albums, #11 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart and more.

Performed on Revolver Music Awards (2016)

2006 MTV Europe Music Awards – Nominee, Best Italian Act

2012 Revolver Golden Gods Award – Nominee, Best International Bands

2012 Female Metal Voices Fest Award – Winner, Best Album 2012 “Dark Adrenaline”

2016 Metal Hammer Awards (Germany) – Winner, Best International Band

2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards – Best Live Act