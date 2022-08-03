Queen City Contra Dancing is Back

Queen City Contra Dancers is excited to announce the return of Contra Dancing in Buffalo!
QCCD is now dancing on FRIDAY night. The new schedule will be the 2nd and 4th Fridays, same place, The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, from 7:30 – approximately 10:30.
The first dance will be FRIDAY, August 12th. Dancing begins at 7:30 and will last for 2 ½ – 3 hrs.
Fiddulac joins from Pennsylvania with traditional tunes on Fiddle (Jean) and Accordion (Don) and Mary Collins will lead the dance moves.
Admission is $10 for non-members; $8 for members. If you feel you can pay more, please do. If you feel you cannot pay as much, pay what you can. They do not want to turn anyone away! Everybody dances!
“Due to the unusual circumstance of Covid, all attending the dance will need to;
Either present proof of vaccination and boosters, last booster at least 2 weeks prior
-or- take a Covid test upon arrival at the venue with negative Covid result.
AND affirm no symptoms and not in contact with anyone known to have Covid.
AND wear a mask at all times indoors.
