Andriy Veselyy: Picture “Russian Warship…” to go on tour of Europe and Canada

On July 16, a charity exhibition was held in Drohobych, Lviv region. Boris Groh’s picture “Russian warship, go f..” was one of the main exhibits on the event. The legendary picture was purchased by the Charitable Foundation Rodyny Veseloho. The foundation was created by Andriy Veselyy in 2013, and since that time, the organization has been helping the defenders of Ukraine, as well as the families of deceased soldiers.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the foundation has created a logistics hub in Drohobych, where people forced to flee the war can get humanitarian aid. The fund also provides material aid to the servicemen and donates vehicles to the military units.

In addition to Groh’s “Russian warship, go f..”, the famous Ukrposhta stamp inspired by the picture was presented at the thematic exhibition. The stamp depicts the sinking cruiser “Moskva”, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, hit by a Ukrainian missile on April 14, 2022. Recall that on the first day of sales, more than 800,000 copies of this stamp were sold.

According to Andriy Veselyy, his foundation purchased the painting at an auction in Lviv held as part of the “1000 Cars of Freedom” charity initiative. All the money raised during the event was used to buy two ambulances for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the exhibition in Drohobych, the symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russian invaders will be exhibited in Canada and Europe. As part of the tour, Ukrainian diaspora representatives and charitable organizations that provide aid to Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor country will get the painting. In addition, local exhibitions and fundraising will be organized to support Ukrainians.

The exhibition was complemented by a charity concert by rap artist Khas and a fundraiser for Ukrainian defenders. The event was organized on the main square of Drohobych, so that children and city residents could leave their written messages for Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone. Andriy Veselyy notes that the letters were sent to the frontline along with the vehicles, and part of the raised funds will be used to maintain the ambulances.