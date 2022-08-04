Torn Space returns to Silo City with “AGES” August 12-14

Ages is Torn Space Theater’s tenth original installation performance for Silo City, an annual early harvest ritual exploring the ages and stages of life featuring collaborating poets, opera singer, performers’ family members and audiences seated in benches or propped on picnic blankets. Ages will also feature text from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Buffalo poet Carl Dennis, who will read a select few of his poems in the first Saturday performance on August 13.

Set in the open field surrounding a sprawling cottonwood tree of Silo City, Ages is structured like a picnic in a public park, a performance of everyday moments building on one another against a soundscape sampling Erik Satie and scientific narration, interjected with live poetry reading, playful interactive elements, operatic singing, and the small rituals of love, mourning, care, and alarm we perform in public spaces.

Audiences are invited to dress in any color within the spectrum of skin tones for this performance.

“There might be nothing more exciting happening in Buffalo performance than Torn Space’s work at Silo City.”

– Buffalo Spree

Tickets and information for Ages are available at www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ages.

Dates: August 12-14, 19-21; Rain Dates: August 18 & 22Audiences asked to arrive at 7:00pm, Show starts promptly at 7:30pm

Venue: 630 Ohio St. Buffalo, NY 14203

More information: https://www.tornspacetheater. com/home/ages/ Tickets: $30 General, $20 StudentsArtist Talk: Following the Saturday August 13 performance at Duende