Downtown Central Library Programs Aug 8-14

This Week at Central Library & Online

Monday, August 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Just Buffalo Literary Center Writing Camp. Reading Park Lawn

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

Tuesday, August 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad Makerspace at Canalside

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

Wednesday, August 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Google Maps. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

Thursday, August 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 11:30 AM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Bollywood Dance Performance Featuring Gaitrie Subryan. Auditorium

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google: Establish a Professional Domain, Website & Email for Your Business (online: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tribal Nations Partnership: Enforcing Rights in the e-Commerce Environment (online)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

Friday, August 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM CreativeMornings. Reading Park

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)

Saturday, August 13 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Reading Park Ramp

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Gravity (2013). Auditorium

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, August 14 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.

Thinking Money for Kids. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through August 19

An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Near Grosvenor Room, through August 17 Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM