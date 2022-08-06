Downtown Central Library Programs Aug 8-14

This Week at Central Library & Online
Monday, August 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Just Buffalo Literary Center Writing Camp. Reading Park Lawn
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Tuesday, August 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad Makerspace at Canalside
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
Wednesday, August 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Google Maps. TechKnow Lab
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Thursday, August 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 AM – 11:30 AM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near computers
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Artworks. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Bollywood Dance Performance Featuring Gaitrie Subryan. Auditorium
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google: Establish a Professional Domain, Website & Email for Your Business (online: Facebook)
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tribal Nations Partnership: Enforcing Rights in the e-Commerce Environment (online)
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
Friday, August 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM CreativeMornings. Reading Park
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Invention-Con 2022: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)
Saturday, August 13 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Reading Park Ramp
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Gravity (2013). Auditorium
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
Sunday, August 14 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.
Thinking Money for Kids. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through August 19
An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Near Grosvenor Room, through August 17 Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
