CONCERT: Alice Cooper at Shea’s Sept. 13



The legend and rock ‘n’ roll icon known ALICE COOPER is bringing the Detroit Muscle Tour to Shea’s on 9/13.

The road is Alice Cooper’s favorite place to be, and his live show NEVER EVER disappoints! His iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to is always a great show for fans both old and new.

Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Even decades deep into his mega-successful career, Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!

The artist offered an update about the fall dates, confirming that Kane Roberts would be playing guitar, saying, “He’s bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour…the fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It’s gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!”

Cooper is supporting his universally acclaimed new album Detroit Stories. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.