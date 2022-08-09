CONCERT: Courtney Barnett Playing Asbury Hall on September 13

Unstoppable singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett kicked off her Here and There festival this week and then will play some solo shows later this summer in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time. The album, which came out last November on Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists, was included on many of the Best of 2021 lists including former president Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2021 list!

She’ll be in Buffalo on September 13 performing at Asbury Hall.

Also recently announced, the acclaimed documentary Anonymous Club, an intimate profile of Courtney Barnett, was released theatrically this summer. Watch a trailer here.

The newest album is a finely-woven collage of snapshots recorded at a time of creative renewal and deeper understanding for Barnett. The work signals an exciting new chapter for a musician who is operating at the very peak of her powers and it sees her consolidating her place in the storied global lineage of ground-breaking and influential female singer-songwriters.

Things Take Time, Take Time was written over two years and recorded towards the end of 2020 and early 2021 in Sydney, Northern NSW and Melbourne with musical kindred-spirit producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile). Things Take Time, Take Time is yet another assured leap forward for Barnett; a breakthrough really, but not in the ways you might expect. This is Barnett at her most creative and adventurous – an exquisite look at Courtney’s private world, and consequently her most beautiful and intimate record to date, with songs dealing unabashedly with love, renewal, healing and self-discovery.