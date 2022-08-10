CONCERT: Snapcase “OPTIC” book release show with 5 other bands

SNAPCASE “OPTIC” BOOK RELEASE SHOW

with special guests

AGAINST ALL HOPE

CINDERBLOCK

EXHIBITION

SPACED

SMASH ‘N GRAB

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022

5:00pm Doors // 5:30pm Show 16+ admitted w/ I.D., under 16 admitted with parent or guardian

@ REC ROOM

79 W CHIPPEWA ST. BUFFALO, NY 14202

$20.00 TICKETS Tickets on sale FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 @ 10:00 A.M.

Buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone @ 716-893-2900, or visit After Dark’s office located at 630 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.

For more info visit www.AfterDarkPresents.com