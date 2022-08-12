ARTPARK presents: C’EST PAS LÀ, C’EST PAR LÀ (IT’S NOT THAT WAY, IT’S THIS WAY!) By Compagnie Galmae

C’est pas là, C’est par là (It’s Not That Way, It’s This Way!), a site-specific interactive temporary art installation from Francewill be held Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 9PM onArtpark’s Gene Davis “Niagara 1979” Painted Lot located in the lower park (South 4th St. entrance). Admission is free.

“It’s Not That Way, It’s This Way!” is a communal exercise in the process of reconstruction and deconstruction. A once empty space is filled with strands like a freshly woven spider’s web. A person approaches a stone on the floor and begins to roll up a string, while another walks toward the middle of the web and contemplates the unraveling tangle of strings.

Spectators become actors, passing strands over and under each other. The space becomes a meeting ground and the individual quickly forms a small community. This piece is a meditation on spatial scale and individual’s places in society by South Korean Artist Juhyung Lee. After touring the world, Lee’s latest exploration of these themes comes to Artpark in August.

This playful, participatory work invites the Artpark audience to negotiate their relationships to space, place, and one another through a designed environment built specifically for each performance.



About Juhyung Lee / Compagnie Galmae:

In 2012, while doing his military service, South Korean Juhyung Lee participated in Bivouac by Générik Vapeur at the Seoul Street Art Festival. This encounter was a real turning point, and in 2014, he abandoned his law studies to join Générik Vapeur in Marseille. During his first year at the Cité des arts de la rue, he met apprentices from the FAI-AR (Formation supérieure d’art en espace public) and was inspired to do this training in 2015. In 2017, he created Compagnie Galmae, an artistic company that performs in public spaces. In 2018, he won the Bourse SACD Auteurs d’Espace.



Realisation and direction Juhyung Lee (Graduate of the FAI-AR in Marseille); Lighting: Olivier Brun; Composition Charles-Henri Despeignes; Technique Pauline Lavergne; Delegated producer: Générik Vapeur. Co-production: Le Citron Jaune, L’Abattoir. With the support of: SACD – Auteur d’Espace; Residences: Théâtre La Passerelle, national scene of the Southern Alps – Gap