Downtown Central Library Programs Aug 15-21

This Week at Central Library & Online
Monday, August 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
Tuesday, August 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad Makerspace at Canalside
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Blockchain & IP: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
4:30 PM – 6:30 PM TechKnow Class: Audacy. TechKnow Lab
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM American Society for Public Administration Board Meeting. Board Room
Wednesday, August 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room.
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM The Records of Western New York (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Aladdin (2019). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room
5:30 PM – 6:15 PM Author Visit with Graphic Novelist Colleen AF Venable (online: Zoom)
Thursday, August 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Hawk Creek: Lord of the Wings. Auditorium
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wellness on the Ramp. Reading Park
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Across from Café
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Policy Committee Meeting. Board Room
4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room
5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Young Audiences of WNY Showcase/Film Festival. Auditorium
6:00 PM – 6:55 PM Children of the Holocaust: A Lecture with Dr. William Reszelbach (online)
Friday, August 19 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area
Saturday, August 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Music for Kids by The Floor is Lava! Reading Park
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Developing a Sense of Meaningful Belonging Among Veterans. West Room
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group (grades 5-8). Behind Collections Gallery
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room
Sunday, August 21 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.
Thinking Money for Kids. Near Information Services, through August 19
An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Near Grosvenor Room, through August 17 Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
