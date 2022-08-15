Downtown Central Library Programs Aug 15-21

This Week at Central Library & Online

Monday, August 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM Checkers Library TV: Deep Sea Readers (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

Tuesday, August 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Offsite: Launch Pad Makerspace at Canalside

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Blockchain & IP: Sponsored by U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (online)

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM TechKnow Class: Audacy. TechKnow Lab

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM American Society for Public Administration Board Meeting. Board Room

Wednesday, August 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Offsite: Storytime at Canalside (presented by EPIC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Maker Camp (ages 8-12). Behind Collections Gallery

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM The Records of Western New York (online: Zoom)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Aladdin (2019). Ring of Knowledge

4:30 PM – 6:55 PM Erie County Probation Department, Juvenile Division. West Room

5:30 PM – 6:15 PM Author Visit with Graphic Novelist Colleen AF Venable (online: Zoom)

Thursday, August 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Hawk Creek: Lord of the Wings. Auditorium

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wellness on the Ramp. Reading Park

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Across from Café

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Policy Committee Meeting. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Central Meeting Room

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Young Audiences of WNY Showcase/Film Festival. Auditorium

6:00 PM – 6:55 PM Children of the Holocaust: A Lecture with Dr. William Reszelbach (online)

Friday, August 19 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation. TechKnow Lab

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, August 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Music for Kids by The Floor is Lava! Reading Park

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Developing a Sense of Meaningful Belonging Among Veterans. West Room

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group (grades 5-8). Behind Collections Gallery

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, August 21 Library closed – visit us online at www.BuffaloLib.org

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities Display. Ring of Knowledge.

Thinking Money for Kids. Near Information Services, through August 19

An East Side Story: Harold Arlen’s Buffalo Roots. Near Grosvenor Room, through August 17 Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM