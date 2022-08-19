Best Tips + Tricks for Sports Betting in Canada

Canadians, are you ready to put more cash in your wallet? Then listen up and listen well because we’re going to go over the tips and tricks you need to know while betting on sports!

By the end of this article, you’ll be a pro and will wow your friends and family with the knowledge you’ve acquired!

Stay Clear Of Proline And Provincial Sports Lotteries

The very worst approach to try and earn money in Canadian sports betting is through Proline and other provincial sports lotteries. In order to win in the provincial sports lotteries, you must correctly predict all the games on your ticket and wager on at least two games (three in most provinces). Picking wins on a regular basis is challenging enough, let alone having to identify three winners without picking one incorrectly in order to receive payment.

In addition, you won’t be paid nearly enough if you win your Proline ticket, which is a very remote possibility. You might collect up to twice as much money if you win a three-game parlay wager at an online bookmaker as opposed to Proline. The difference between Proline odds and those offered by online sportsbooks increases when four, five, or six games are bet on a single ticket.

In rare circumstances, Proline’s odds will be superior to those offered by online sportsbooks. Only in these instances should you even think about buying a provincial sports lottery ticket.

Placing Bets From Canada

I know that some of you might be looking forward to start placing your bets right away, however, before you decide to skip the rest of this article and place bets online from Canada, keep in mind that this is your money we are talking about. Always make sure to make informed and wise decisions, the goal of betting is to win money, not lose all your savings.

Avoid Paying Fees

Paying excessive fees simply reduces your income.

The same is true with withdrawal charges. To prevent losing some of your winnings when you withdraw your money, use sportsbooks that permit at least one free withdrawal every month.

Since Canadian sports betting sometimes requires converting money from Canadian to American and vice versa, exchange rate fees can also pile up quickly. Maintain as many of your accounts and your payment processors in the same currency as you can. The only place to pay exchange costs is at the bank because you’ll receive the greatest deal there.

Get The Best Lines

Sportsbooks frequently provide a variety of game lines, so choosing the best one is important. Every little amount helps put a little more money in your pocket, whether it’s needing to spend a little less on a favorite, having a little more of a chance to win on an underdog, or getting an extra half-point on the point spread.

Pro tip: To ensure you always have access to the greatest betting line on a game, we advise creating accounts at many different sportsbooks.

Bonuses And Promotions

A good and easy way to earn some extra cash is to take advantage of the bonuses and promotions sportsbooks offer.

Sportsbooks want to convince customers to sign up with them and not with another sportsbook, so they will do everything they can to lure you over to them. In most cases, it means winning you over with cash when signing up and additional bonuses throughout the year!

Joining more than one sportsbook allows you to benefit from these rewards and your bankout will start filling up immediately!

Manage Your Funds

The most important factor in your success as a sports bettor, aside from choosing as many wins as you can, is effective money management. If a sports handicapper consistently changes the size of his bets or wagers an excessive amount of money on a single game, even the greatest of them will eventually go bankrupt. Successful sports bettors approach the game like a marathon, not a sprint.

The best method to succeed is to make tiny profits on a weekly and monthly basis rather than trying to make a big score quickly by placing excessive bets on a single game.

Pro tip: never, no matter how good you feel about a wager, bet more than 5% of your bankroll. The best gamblers bet 1%-2% of their bankroll on each game.

Track Your Bets

No, don’t think of this as homework, think of this as something which will help you make more money.

Keep track of the bets you won and lost and see if there are things you are amazing at guessing, but others that you seem to be picking the wrong outcome.

Final Words

I’d say you’re ready to start your sports betting journey! Remember the tips we talked about and stay safe!