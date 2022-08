A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs until Aug 21 – starting at 7:15 PM in Delaware Park

Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. In the end, Puck reverses the magic, and the two couples reconcile and marry.