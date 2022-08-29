Anthony Alcocer as Stacee Jax in ROCK OF AGES Photo credit: KC Kratt, Buffalo Spree
Kavinoky Theatre’s ROCK OF AGES opens This Friday, September 2nd

August 29, 2022
Jamie Moses

This hit Broadway musical has thrilled theatre fans and music fans alike  internationally. Filled with hit music from the 80’s and featuring a live Rock band  on-stage, audiences will sing along to music from such artists as Pat Benatar,  Journey, Guns & Roses and more.

The cast of this big, feel-good musical is directed and choreographed by Lynne  Kurdziel Formato, musical directed by Allan Paglia and stars Anthony Alcocer,  Bethany Burrows, Ricky Needham, Dan Urtz, Chris Guilmet, Arin Lee Dandes,  Loraine O’Donnell, Gregory Gjurich, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Lorenzo Parnell, Maya  Calvo, Heather Dorler, Thomas Evans, James Caposito, Daniel Pieffer and Stevie  Jackson. The On-stage band includes Brad Peace, Bob Bucella, Brian McMahon,  Larry Albert and Allan Paglia. 

Performances for this four-week engagement (September 2nd-25th) will take place  on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and  Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will be one pay-what-you-can preview on Thursday,  September 1st at 7:30 pm. Opening night is Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 p.m.  

Tickets are $49.00, with discounts available to seniors, students, military, and  groups. For tickets, call (716) 829-7668 or visit kavinokytheatre.com.

