BLUES CONCERT: Ana Popovic at Rapids Theatre October 8th

There’s nothing quite like a smooth blues guitarist. Ana Popovic is a worldwide blues sensation and has been nominated for numerous blues awards. Her training in jazz is evident as her fingers glide over the strings effortlessly. It’s hard to look away when her and her band take the stage. Not only is she an amazing guitarist, but she’s an stunning performer and singer as well.

The award-winning guitar player, singer, and songwriter, recently celebrated 20 years as a touring musician with the release of Live for LIVE (2020) — an exciting concert video and live album that demonstrates why she’s proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide. Popovic’s passion on stage is evident and the title sums it up, this IS what she lives for.

Today, you’ll find Popovic in a select group of excellent modern blues guitar players. One reason could be the fact that she’s always willing to work a little harder and travel a little further to master her craft. That dedication has resulted in 12 albums, two DVDs, and six nationwide Experience Hendrix tours. She’s been nominated for seven Blues Music Awards, and appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazine. Her albums Can You Stand the Heat and Unconditional were USA Today Picks-Of-The-Week and featured on NPR Weekend Edition. Nearly all of Popovic’s albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her phenomenal 6-piece band tour tirelessly, sharing stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.

Fall Special – Multi-Show Ticket Packs for Ana Popovic, Tab Benoit, Eric Gales w/GROSH, and Dawn Tyler Watson with Maria Aurigema

Ana Popovic, Tab Benoit, Eric Gales, Dawn Tyler Watson

10/8, 11/4, 11/10, 11/18

Oct 8th – Ana Popovic

Nov 4th – Tab Benoit

Nov 10th – Eric Gales w/GROSH

Nov 18th – Dawn Tyler Watson w/Maria Aurigema

The Rapids Theatre 1711 Main StNiagara Falls, New York 14305

