BUA  presents The Gentleman Caller

BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS presents, ‘THE GENTLEMAN CALLER’ by Philip Dawkins.

Tennessee Williams and William Inge today are recognized as two of the greatest American playwrights, whose work irrevocably altered the theatrical and social landscapes. In 1944, however, neither had achieved anything like genuine success. As flamboyant genius Williams (played by MATT RITTLER) prepares for the world premiere of his play The Gentleman Caller – to become The Glass Menagerie – self-loathing Inge (played by JONATHAN BECKNER) struggles through his job as a theatre critic, denying his true wish to be writing plays. Based on real-life but closed-door encounters, reconstructed from troves of comments (and elisions) by each man about their relationship, PHILIP DAWKINS gorgeously envisions what might have taken place during those early-career meetings.

WHAT: The Gentleman Caller written by Philip Dawkins

WHO: directed by James Cichocki, starring Matt Rittler and Jonathan Beckner

WHEN: October 27-29 at 8:00 p.m. & November 3-5, 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bittersweet Piano Lounge in Hotel at the Lafayette

391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

TICKETS: $30.00 general admission/$25.00 for students

www.buffalounitedartists.org

Walk-Up Purchases at the Door: CASH ONLY

*No One Under 18 Years Old Admitted – Content Warning: Nudity and Simulated Sex*

BUA, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a self-supporting collective of professional theater artists working to present provocative and relevant work that examines the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer experience. BUA began performing in January 1992

