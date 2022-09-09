Arts & Culture Featured Music

CONCERT:  Nov. 20 – I Prevail at Riverworks with Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, Stand Atlantic

September 8, 2022
Jamie Moses

I PREVAIL are bringing the TRUE POWER tour your way with PIERCE THE VEIL & FIT FOR A KING in tow. This incredible package arrives at  Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, NY on 11/20.

Platinum-certified and twice GRAMMY-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I PREVAIL announced their first North American headline tour in support of their new album TRUE POWER. The album was just released via Fearless Records on August 19. You can check out the videos for Body Bag and “Self-Destruction” below:

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 + Google Map

$39.50