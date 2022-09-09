CONCERT:  Nov. 20 – I Prevail at Riverworks with Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, Stand Atlantic

I PREVAIL are bringing the TRUE POWER tour your way with PIERCE THE VEIL & FIT FOR A KING in tow. This incredible package arrives at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, NY on 11/20.

Platinum-certified and twice GRAMMY-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I PREVAIL announced their first North American headline tour in support of their new album TRUE POWER. The album was just released via Fearless Records on August 19. You can check out the videos for “Body Bag” and “Self-Destruction” below:

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 + Google Map

$39.50