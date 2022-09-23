Final 2 weeks to see MAGNOLIA BALLET at Alleyway Theatre

A NATIONAL NEW PLAY NETWORK ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE
THE MAGNOLIA BALLET
By Terry Guest
A Southern gothic fable melding drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father. This brave new play will leave you speechless.
“A gifted writer, clearly, to watch and experience.”
— The Chicago Tribune
Directed by Carlos R. A. Jones
Starring
NIGEL REYNOLDS, RICHARD SATTERWHITE, DENNIS WILSON, and SHAWN ADILETTA
ON STAGE FOR TWO WEEKS ONLY
SEPTEMBER 20 – OCTOBER 2
Tuesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30, plus select matinees
Add Comment