Final 2 weeks to see MAGNOLIA BALLET at Alleyway Theatre

A NATIONAL NEW PLAY NETWORK ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE

THE MAGNOLIA BALLET

By Terry Guest

A Southern gothic fable melding drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father. This brave new play will leave you speechless.

“A gifted writer, clearly, to watch and experience.”

— The Chicago Tribune

Directed by Carlos R. A. Jones

Starring

NIGEL REYNOLDS, RICHARD SATTERWHITE, DENNIS WILSON, and SHAWN ADILETTA

ON STAGE FOR TWO WEEKS ONLY

SEPTEMBER 20 – OCTOBER 2

Tuesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30, plus select matinees