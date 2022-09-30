How to Allergy-Proof Your Home

December 12, 2020

There are millions of people all over the world who suffer from allergies. If you are one of them, then you should ensure that your home is free of allergy triggers also called allergens.

You don’t have to keep buying medicine or rushing to the hospital every time you have an allergic reaction. You can take the steps to allergy-proof your home. It will take some doing but having an allergen-free home is worth it. The following are ways to allergy-proof your home:

Clean Your Home

The first thing you should do to keep your home devoid of allergens is to ensure it is always clean. Dust mites and their droppings are one of the most common allergic triggers and asthma attacks in the home.

Dust mites are tiny insects that live and feed off the dust in our homes. The dust may include soil particles, hair, pollen, and dead skin cells among others. By cleaning your home and removing as much dust as possible, you automatically reduce the number of allergic triggers.

Shut Windows

The main entry point for dust and other allergens into your home is the windows depending on their size. Therefore, if you want to keep your home free of allergens, you should shut your windows, especially during the pollen season. You should, instead, use air conditioning to reduce heat and make the room less stuffy. That way, you will be getting purified air instead of dirty air from outside.

If you have to have windows open, you should install double window panes. Also, ensure you clean mold and condensation from window frames and sills as they might trigger your allergies.

Clean Your HVAC’s Air Filters

Your HVAC system is one of the most crucial determinants for the air quality inside your home. Your air filters, in particular, are the part of the HVAC system responsible for purifying the air.

Many people do not know this, but you can be allergic to air conditioning. It is especially so if problems with aircon unite with allergens. You should have your HVAC evaluated at least once a year for this reason. You should choose an air filter with a small particle or HEPA filter for the purest air. You can also try adjusting the air filter towards you, so it directs clean air your way even while you sleep.

Adjust Your Flooring

Dust and other allergens automatically settle on your floor due to gravity. Depending on the nature of your floor, it can either be beneficial or detrimental to your allergies.

If you want to allergy-proof your home, you should remove carpeting or any area rugs. It does not matter how often you vacuum or wash them; they are still very potent allergen carriers.

You should instead choose hardwood or linoleum flooring in the rooms in your house. If you have to put carpeting in a room, you should choose a low pile instead of a high pile carpeting. It is easier to clean and retains much less allergenic particles.

Declutter Your Home

Many people erroneously think that the more spacious your house, the more dust, and other particles can accumulate. The fact is that the more cluttered your home, the more surfaces on which allergenic particles can settle.

You should remove any unnecessary items in your home, especially those that make it hard to clean. These may be items such as books, tables, toys, and machines that have large surfaces.

For the items you do retain, you should store them in dust-free areas, such as storing toys in large plastic containers. You can sell the decluttered items and make some money or simply donate them to charity.

Keep Pets Outside

Many of us have pets that we love and may even sleep in bed with them, but your dear pet may be bad for your allergies. A cat or a dog has fur that accumulates a significant number of allergens, especially when they go outside.

You should decide if your pet should stay indoors or outdoors. You can choose to put your pet in an outdoor pen, which reduces the risk of triggering your allergies.

Cleaning your pets regularly will help a lot and will reduce the chance of allergic reactions. However, if you regularly wash your pet, keep them outdoors, and your allergies still remain active, you can donate your pet to a shelter or a loved one.

The above points are only a small fraction of what you can do to allergy-proof your home. If you want to keep your house allergen-free, you should identify your triggers and utilize the advice above. Some of it will be painful but your great health will be enough reward.