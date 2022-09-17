Join Just Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for a FREE Lit City Celebration! Thursday, September 29 from 3-7 p.m.

LIT CITY CELEBRATION

Celebrate Buffalo’s literary community and the year-long Lit City: On the Move public art project with JBLC and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at this Lit City Celebration, featuring poetry readings, music performances by Daughters of Creative Sound, Little Cake, and Taylor Made Jazz, made-to-order poetry on typewriters, video screenings and more!

Featured readers—whose poetry has appeared on buses, bus shelters and at transit stations throughout Buffalo this year as part of Lit City: On the Move—include Ansie Baird, Theo Bellavia-Frank, Kim Chinquee, Allei Floyd, Jillian Hanesworth, Zanaya Hussain, Justin Karcher, Amanda Kelly, Rebekah S. Malone, Trinity Ridout, Sherry Robbins, Maria Scrivani, Irene Sipos, Annette Daniels Taylor, Carol Townsend, Julio Montalvo Valentín, Keira VanDerBeck and Ryki Zuckerman.

A full performance schedule will be made available closer to the event. Hope to see you there!

More information can be found here.