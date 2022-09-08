MusicalFare Company perform the Gershwin's "Fascinating Rhythm"
MUSICALFARE presents George & Ira Gershwin’s NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT – Sept 7-Oct 9

September 8, 2022
Girls!  Gangsters!  GERSHWIN!  They’re all here in this smash-hit musical comedy for the ages.

Music & Lyrics by George & Ira Gershwin
Book by Joe DiPietro
Inspired by Material by Guy Bolton & P.G. Wodehouse 

Directed by Chris Kelly
Choreographed by Kristy E. Cavanagh
Music Direction by Theresa Quinn 

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd 

The production stars Charmagne Chi, Nicole Cimato, Bobby Cooke, Lucas DeNies, John Kaczorowski, Michael Kelleher, Renee Landrigan, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jon May, Julia Murphy, Adrienne Ricchiazzi-Cummings, Marc Sacco, Josh Wilde, Preston Williams and Emily Yancey. 

Proof of Vaccination is no longer required.  Masks are also no longer required, but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them. 

Ticket prices 

General Admission – $50  

Group rates available.  

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com  

Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.  