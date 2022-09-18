This Week at Central & Online: September 19-25

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, September 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

Tuesday, September 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village. Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Register to Vote with Erie County Board of Elections. Across from Café

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Introduction to Graphic Design. TechKnow Lab

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Gary Costello, Hull House. (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Trademark Basics: A USPTO Webinar. (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

Wednesday, September 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Emergency Preparedness Training. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Genealogy Program: Finding U.S. Passenger Lists. (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: WALL-E (2008). Ring of Knowledge

Thursday, September 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village. Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community. Near Computers

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Cassadaga Job Corps. Across from Café

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Disaster Preparedness: An FDLP Academy Webinar. (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Generations Dance Practice. Auditorium

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conference Room

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Arts for Learning WNY Board Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Friday, September 23 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, September 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Workshop. Collections Gallery Conference Room

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K-8). Kids’ Space

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge

10:00 AM – 4:30 PM It Takes a Village Community Day. Reading Park

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Hundred Thousand Poets for Change. West Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Alpha Kapa Alpha Town Hall on Racial Justice. Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Yoga for Addiction Recovery. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, September 25 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering Group Meet-up. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Buffalo Presidential Center: The Story of the McKinley Monument,

2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM