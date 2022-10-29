Adriano Gatto as Paul and Loraine O’Donnell as Annie
Kavinoky Theatre’s MISERY a Stephen King adaptation

October 29, 2022
Jamie Moses

Misery performances are October 28-November 20

The stage adaptation of the beloved Stephen King classic follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go.

Starring Adriano Gatto as PaulKavinoky Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell as Annie. Directed by Brian Cavanagh. Adapted by William Goldman,(All the President’s MenMarathon Man & The Princess Bride)
MISERY TICKETS!!!

