This Week at Central & Online: Oct 3-Oct 9

Monday, October 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM- 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Disability History Month. Across from Café

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Saving Your Stuff. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conf. Rm

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Teen Programs. West Room

Tuesday, October 4 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conf. Rm

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Disability History Month. Across from Café

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Michele Agosto & Julio Montalvo Valentin. (online: Zoom)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conf. Rm

Wednesday, October 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Disability History Month. Across from Café

11:00 AM – 6:45 PM Information Table: Gen Mobile. Near Computers

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services Meeting. Gallery Conf. Rm

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Cut and Paste Genealogy: The Grosvenor Room’s

Scrapbook Collection. (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Movie Matinee: Dead Poets Society (1989). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 6:50 PM Erie County Probation Dept. Teen Programs. Gallery Kids’ Area

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM James Baldwin’s America Reading & Discussion Series.

Central Meeting Room

Thursday, October 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conf. Rm

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Disability History Month. Across from Café

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health. Near Media Room

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM New York State Parole Division Program. Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Generations Dance Practice. Auditorium

4:00 PM – 6:55 PM Skilled Trades Research Apprenticeship Program. Gallery Conf. Rm

Friday, October 7 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Intersect Unconference. Auditorium

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Disability History Month. Across from Café

Saturday, October 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conf. Rm

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Free Homework Help (Grades K-8). Kids’ Space

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM WNY Genealogical Society Meeting. Central Meeting Room

9:30 AM – 4:30 PM Fruit Belt Land Trust Meeting. West Room

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Intro to U.S. Church Records:

Why We Care Where Grandma Went to Church. (online)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM University Express: Why Public Health Matters. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM Alpha Kappa Alpha Racial Equity Panel Discussion. Auditorium

Sunday, October 9 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Magic: The Gathering Group Meet-up. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Get Out the Vote by the League of Women Voters. Through October 15. Café Windows Space

Buffalo Presidential Center: The Story of the McKinley Monument,

2nd floor, beyond Collections Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM