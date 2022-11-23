Burchfield-Penney “ART IS A GIFT” Holiday Art & Gift Sale Fri, Dec 2 – Sun, Dec 4, 10am-5pm

Start your holiday shopping by visiting over 30 phenomenal local artisans at the Burchfield Penney’s annual Holiday Artist’s Sale! Discover original pieces including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and painting! Don’t forget to visit the Museum Store for more unique books and gifts, or wrap up a Museum membership they can enjoy all year round.
Hyatt’s All Things Creative has made it possible for the Center to offer $50 Family Memberships to all new members who sign up in person at the Holiday Artist’s Sale. That’s a $25 savings. And when you join, you will also receive a $25 gift card to use at Hyatt’s All Things Creative’s Elmwood Avenue store.Admission is free for Art is a Gift: Holiday Art & Gift Sale.
Participating Artists & Studios
|dna jewelry designs
Sarah Blackman Jewelry Design
Tom Burns Photography
Rosanna’s Art Clay
Gretchen Cole Jewelry
Raveloe Fibers
Wise Woman Designs
The Art Barn
Blessings by Nature
Mia’s Studio
J Dylewski
Kris Art Glass
Erika’s Bead Creative, Inc.
Unique Wood Art
Elaine Kessel Photographic Artist
Eco Impressions
Sarah Kieffer Designs
Inspired Buffalo LLC
Aremel Soaps
Zenjoy
MacPherson Ceramics
Katie Mallaber Ceramics
Earth Art
Ronna Mink
AVALON apparel & gift
Mrowka Family Farm
At 88 Textile Designs, LLC
ZanieCrafts
Maiden Metals
Barbara Rickard, Paintress
Illusions Third-Eye Productions
Mario D. Santilli, Woodworker
Lynn Schwab Jewelry
Road Kiln
Evette Slaughter Studio
The Sparkwork Studio
Hello from Buffalo
