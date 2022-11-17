Get counseling for mental health, substance abuse or alcoholism from local rising star

My full name is Diamond Rhodesia Marquise Junior. I’ve been a Buffalo resident since birth and currently reside in North Buffalo, with my 18-year-old son and 6-year-old female German Shepard name Dynasty. I am both a Daemen and Canisius College alumni and am currently enrolled in a doctoral school psychology program at Capella University, on-line. I am also employed as a Substitute Teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools, since 2018. I’m employed as an on-line therapist for Talk Space as well, since 2022. I hold 3 licenses: Licensed Mental Health Counseling, Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counseling-Trainee, and a Certification in School Counseling.

I now have opened my own mental health private practice in September of this year, called “Diamond Junior’s Mental Health Counseling Private Practice, PLLC”. The nature of this business is to provide mental health and drug counseling, including mental health services, diagnoses, treatment planning, counseling, referrals, advocacy, consultation, and collaboration, to all individuals in need, residing in Buffalo, N. Y., starting from age 5 years old. The practice will operate inside a one-family home and on-line. This private practice will help better the Buffalo community and allow for more productive students and more productive citizens in our school buildings and communities. This private practice will accept health insurance and private pay, and hours of operation are by appointment only.

Call (716) 510-5078 or email juniord@my.canisius.edu

Thank you,

Diamond Junior, LMHC, CASAC-T, CSC, 3rd Year PsyD Student