Post-Pandemic: Winter Influenza and Enterovirus D68 Prevention

National Child Health Day is the first Monday in October. The purpose of this day is to ensure that every child in America has equal access to quality and affordable health care and education so that they can thrive and reach their full potential.

There were no children’s hospitals in the past. It wasn’t until the middle of the 19th century that there were any facilities specifically for treating children. Children’s health has not been effectively protected for a long time. They have been neglected, which has seriously damaged human society. Children are the most vulnerable and the future of our society. Ensuring their health is ensuring the vitality of society for the future.

Unite the nation to spread the ways to prevent childhood diseases and raise funds to support parents and children to know how to prevent diseases to stay healthy. When families are supported, there will be groundbreaking results in improving the health of children across the country. By creating an ideological climate that focuses on disease prevention, children can learn to protect themselves.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge negative impact on children’s physical and mental health. Separated from friends and daily activities for a year due to school closures and remote learning, children are unable to play as freely as before. It takes a tremendous toll on their mental health.

Cases of common respiratory infections have been at historically low levels during the pandemic as offices closed, remote learning and wearing face masks, health experts say. But as students returned to school and went about their daily activities, the spread of respiratory diseases accelerated, hospitals across the country beginning to fill up with sick children. This year, however, things got worse, with an increasing number of young children going into emergency rooms because they lacked immunity from previous infections while in isolation.

Source: wbur.org

Even as the number of COVID-19 infections declines, we need to remain vigilant. Winter is the peak season for influenza. The number of influenza deaths worldwide is more than 200,000 a year on average, and it will be even higher when the number of deaths from complications such as heart disease due to influenza is included. According to data collected by CouponBirds, the risk of death from respiratory diseases increases exponentially with age. Infants and the elderly tend to have heightened risks of death.